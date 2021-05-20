Renault India Extends Warranty and Free Service Period Till July 31

In light of the second wave of the pandemic, Renault India has announced that all its vehicles whose warranty end from 1st April to 31st May 2021 will get a free extension till 31st July 2021. Similarly, the free service coupons that were originally valid till 31st May will be now honoured till July-end. To further support its customers, Renault has promised to continue its 24X7 roadside assistance. The automaker has also implemented several preventive measures across its offices and dealerships around India in the interest of the well-being of its stakeholders.

The automaker has also advised its dealer partners to obey the guidelines which are issued by the local authorities and regulatory bodies. Right now, the top-selling car in Renault’s stable in India is the recently launched Kiger. The sub-compact SUV was introduced in our market a few months back and goes on to rival the likes of Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

At the moment, the Renault Kiger is the most affordable sub-4-meter SUV in our market. It is on sale with two engine options - a 1.0-litre NA petrol mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline unit. The former develops 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out power and torque outputs of 100PS and 160Nm, respectively.

The NA petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT, while the turbo petrol mill is offered with a 5-speed MT or a CVT. On the features front, the Kiger comes loaded with all the bells & whistles one would expect from an offering in its class. The highlights of the equipment list include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air purifier, push start/stop button, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, JBL sound system, wireless charging port, multiple driving modes, automatic climate control and much more. Prices of the Kiger start at INR 5.45 lakh* for the base RXE MT variant and go all the way up to INR 9.75 lakh* for the top-spec RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone trim.

*All prices are ex-showroom