Renault India Achieves 1 Lakh Exports Milestone

Renault India marks the beginning of 2022 on a high note by achieving a new milestone of 1 lakh exports. It is a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, as it demonstrates the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

In India, Renault has always focused to be disruptive and innovative, which is amply proven with its product range catering to many happy customers. Renault’s revolutionary made in India products KWID, TRIBER and the KIGER are currently exported to 14 international countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa region. These products have been designed with the strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams and are a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being taken to the international markets.

Speaking on achieving this milestone, Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament to our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products.”

“Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets,” added Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Renault KWID gave a new dimension to the compact car segment with an SUV inspired look and a host of first-in-class features. With TRIBER, Renault successfully launched a super spacious, ultra-modular and affordable product in the market. Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products that has established itself as a Stunning, Smart and Sporty B-SUV. Following its successful launch in early 2021, Renault began KIGER exports to Nepal and South Africa, where it has already received an overwhelming response.