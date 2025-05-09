Refreshed Toyota Corolla Cross Debuts with GR SPORT Trim

Toyota has unveiled the updated Corolla Cross, bringing together SUV styling with hybrid efficiency and a modern tech-laden interior. With over 55 million Corollas sold globally, the new Corolla Cross upholds Toyota’s legacy of reliability while catering to evolving SUV demands.

Available in Hybrid 140 and Hybrid 200 variants, it features Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system and T-Mate safety suite. The SUV now wears a sharper design tailored for Europe, with a honeycomb grille, aerodynamic rear lamp fins, and bold 18-inch alloys. New adaptive LED headlamps and an embossed rear logo further elevate its visual appeal.

Inside, the Corolla Cross gets functional upgrades, including wireless phone charging, faster Android connectivity, a redesigned console with more storage, and a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Noise insulation enhancements ensure a quieter cabin, while higher trims get seat and steering heating and ambient lighting.

A new Snow Extra mode in AWD variants improves traction in slippery conditions by utilising the rear motor for enhanced stability during winter driving.

The big news is the introduction of the GR SPORT grade. This variant features sportier styling with unique 19-inch alloys, GR-badged suede-like seats, red stitching, and a lowered suspension. Paddle shifters, tuned steering, and a new Sport Mode deliver an engaging drive.