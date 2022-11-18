Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Awarded 5-Star Euro NCAP

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have both been awarded maximum five-star ratings in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests. The luxury SUVs draw on more than 50 years of expertise in delivering an exceptional breadth of all-terrain capability, refinement and safety.

The new models are the latest in a long line of Range Rovers to gain a five-star rating under the stringent Euro NCAP star rating safety protocols introduced in 2009, stretching back to the Evoque in 2011.

Both models are based on a new mixed-metal, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which provides solid foundations for a suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance technologies to work in harmony for a responsive and refined drive. New Range Rover, which is available with four-, five- and seven-seat configurations, is up to 50 per cent stiffer than its predecessor while the Range Rover Sport is 35 per cent stiffer than before.

The award-winning New Range Rover scored 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users, while the Range Rover Sport achieved an 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist.