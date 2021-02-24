2021 Maruti Swift Launched - New Engine, Updated Looks & More

The 2021 Maruti Swift has been launched in India. The updated model of one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country gets a new engine, refreshed looks, and other exciting features that should make the car an overall better package.

2021 Maruti Swift Specs

Powering the new Swift is the next-gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine which comes with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. Maruti says that this motor is capable of delivering best-in-class fuel efficiency - 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants - with lower emissions. As for the power, this mill produces 89PS of max power at 6000rpm.

2021 Maruti Swift Features

The new Swift comes with dual-tone exteriors to further enhance the hatchback’s overall visual appeal. There’s a new cross mesh grille with bold chrome accents which provide a distinctive front look. The company has also provided some silver ornamentation in the interior to add more premium-ness.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Maruti Swift include cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs. There’s a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display as well. The 17.78cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to enhance the overall ownership experience.

2021 Maruti Swift Safety Features

The AGS variants of the new Swift come with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold as standard. Other safety features include steering with enhanced return ability mechanism, new bigger sized front and rear brakes. The new model also has dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, and reverse parking sensors with a rearview camera.

2021 Maruti Swift Colours

The attractive dual-tone colours of the new Swift include three options-

Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof

2021 Maruti Swift Price

The new Swift is available in 5 variants starting from INR 5.73 lakh* and going all the way up to INR 8.41 lakh*. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

2021 Maruti Swift Variant Price* (Manual) Price* (AGS) LXI INR 5.73 lakh - VXI INR 6.36 lakh INR 6.86 lakh ZXI INR 6.99 lakh INR 7.49 lakh ZXI+ INR 7.77 lakh INR 8.27 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone INR 7.91 lakh INR 8.41 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.