Tata Altroz, Safari Designer, Pratap Bose, Nominated For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year Award

Pratap Bose, Tata Motors' Vice President, Global Design, has been nominated in the top five finalists for the 2021 World Car Person of the Year award. The finalists were selected by 93 World Car Awards (WCA) jurors from 28 countries, who unanimously voted by secret ballot method and the vote results were then tabulated by KPMG. Pratap Bose has been an instrumental figure in giving Tata Motors' a new identity through their new-age cars under the brand's 'forever new' strategy.

It is indeed a very proud moment to see an Indian car designer working for an Indian brand to be nominated amongst the top 5 personalities in the automotive world for this very prestigious award. Apart from Bose, the other four people in contention for the top honor are Luc Donckerwolke - Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group, Euisin Chung - Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group, Tomiko Takeuchi - Mazda's first-ever female chief engineer and program manager of the MX-30, and lastly, Akio Toyoda, the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Pratap Bose is a graduate of the Royal College of Art, London, and runs Tata's three design centres around the world located in India, Italy and the UK. If you thought that newer Tata models have become increasingly appealing in terms of their design, it is because of this very man. His expertise has transformed Tata's identity not only in India, but globally as well. Bose's expertise in design is evident in models right from the Tiago to the Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and also the company's latest launch - the all-new Safari.

For a candidate to be eligible for the award, they must have made a significant contribution to the global automotive industry during the period of January 1 to December 31, 2020. The contribution could be in the from of a significant impact on their brand in terms of engineering, safety, design or technical advancement. Over the last few years, the prestigious World Car Person of the Year award has been handed over to several industry leaders including Carlos Tavares, CEO - PSA Group (2020), the late Sergio Marchionne, CEO, FCA; and Chairman and CEO, Ferrari (2019) and Hakan Samuelsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car Group (2018).

The World Car Person of the Year award is part of six awards handed out by the World Car Awards annually. The other categories include World Luxury Car, World Urban Car, World Performance Car, World Car Design and World Car of the Year. The World Cars Awards (WCA) is currently in its 17th year.

