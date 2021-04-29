Design Maestro Responsible For Tata Harrier, Altroz Moves On

Ever since Tata Motors has adopted the Impact 2.0 design language, the brand has been receiving praises for the design of its products such as Altroz, Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. The man behind the gorgeous designs of these vehicles is none other than Mr Pratap Bose, who has been highly loved by Tata patrons for the aesthetics of recent Tata Motors models. But Mr Pratap Bose, who has acted as the Vice President, Global Design of Tata Motors, has reportedly moved on from his position. He is said to be joining another carmaker, but there’s no certainty about this fact as the man himself has been tight-lipped about his future plans.

Pratap Bose was associated with Tata Motors for over two decades now. From now, Mr Martin Ulharik, who was till now the Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC), will be taking over Bose’s position. And considering the indigenous carmaker’s focus on design, we are sure that Tata Motors will continue to offer well-designed products. Although most of the cars designed by the Bose are already on sale, the HBX and Sierra Concept are still some time away from reaching the showroom floors.

It's worth a mention here that the Indian car design maestro was even nominated for the World Car Person of the year 2021. Talking of the Altroz, Tata Motors’ global design head has lent it with a scintillating design. The Altroz comes with 90-degree opening doors, which are one of the many design highlights of the premium hatchback. Even the Harrier is one of the best-looking SUVs in the market today. It was among the very firsts to feature a multi-port lighting arrangement up front and has pretty much stayed true to the radical concept that first previewed this SUV.

Currently, the brand is preparing to launch the production version of the HBX Concept. While the production-spec HBX is yet to be unveiled, its concept version grabbed a lot of eyeballs at Tata Motors’ pavilion during the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, however, it will be interesting to see if Tata Motors plans to introduce an evolved design language that can take things further from here. Meanwhile, the homegrown carmaker currently has the most affordable high-voltage EV on sale in the country in the form of the Nexon EV. The brand is also considering introducing an electrified version of the Altroz in the coming times.