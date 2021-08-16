Peugeot 2008 SUV Flaunts LED Taillamps, Dual Exhausts in New Spy Shots

The Peugeot 2008 continues to make appearances on the Indian roads. The SUV has been spied testing on several occasions in the past and now, another new spy shot has surfaced online which shows the attractive LED taillamps and sporty-looking dual exhausts of the SUV.

The prototype of the Peugeot 2008 that has been caught on camera recently is wearing minimal camouflage that is covering the brand’s logo. Apart from that, the entire SUV, rocking a red paint job, can be seen clearly. The showstopper at the rear end has to be the pair of LED taillamps. These combination-type lights feature Peugeot’s signature styling and design that demand attention. The slightly tilted triple vertical slats inside the taillamps are the key eye-grabbers.

Except for the taillamps, the rear end of the Peugeot 2008 also features dual exhaust ports. They not only help enhance the visual appeal of the SUV but also add a bit of sportiness to the rear profile. Some of the other features that can be seen in this spy shot include a rear wiper, a blacked-out horizontal bridge joining the two taillamps, chunky-looking rear bumper.

The spy shot also gives us a glimpse of the Peugeot 2008’s sporty alloy wheels and black body cladding on the wheel arches. There’s also the use of some silver garnishing at the bottom part of the doors. The SUV is also fitted with roof rails that improve the masculine quotient.

Regarding the Peugeot 2008 India launch. While there’s no official information available, it seems unlikely to happen. The SUV is based on the same CMP1 platform which underpins the upcoming Citroen C3 crossover. It is being said that the company might be using the 2008 to test out the engine and components for the C3 crossover that will be heavily localised and roll out from the CK Birla facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

