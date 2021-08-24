Peugeot 2008 SUV Front End Looks Handsome in New Spy Image

A new spy shot of the Peugeot 2008 has surfaced online revealing the front end of the vehicle. And we must say that the SUV has got some eye-catching looks thanks to multiple features such as the front grille, LED DRLs, headlamps, and bumper.

The new spy shot of the Peugeot 2008 isn’t the clearest one that we have seen so far, however, it is clear enough to highlight the SUV’s attractive front end features. The front grille of the 2008 has a unique design. It carries the brand’s logo in the centre which has been hidden. There is also a horizontal slat located just above the grille.

Another highlighting feature of the Peugeot 2008’s front end is the pair of LED DRLs. They are located at an angle that is in symmetry with the outer line of the headlamp and the sharp crease on the bumper. They look quite sporty and enhance the overall visual appeal of the SUV.

The front bumper of the Peugeot 2008 looks quite busy. As mentioned above, it has sharp creases and houses LED DRLs and fog lamps. However, what we like the most about it is the silver-finished lip that adds a bit of contrast to the overall picture. Don’t you think?

The Peugeot 2008 does not look good just from the front end. Thanks to several previous spy shots, the SUV has got some really killer aesthetics at the back, too. The showstopper at the rear end has to be the pair of LED taillamps. These combination-type lights feature Peugeot’s signature styling and design that demand attention. The slightly tilted triple vertical slats inside the taillamps are the key eye-grabbers. Except for the taillamps, the rear end of the Peugeot 2008 also features dual exhaust ports. They not only help enhance the visual appeal of the SUV but also add a bit of sportiness to the rear profile.

