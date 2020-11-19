Lamborghini Huracan STO is a INR 2.19 crore street-legal super sports car

It seems no Lamborghini is fast enough for Lamborghini itself. Perhaps, that’s why the Italian company has a habit of building faster and more maniac versions of its existing models. This time the car-maker has introduced the new Lamborghini Huracan STO which is a street-legal super sports car packing a gigantic V10 naturally aspirated engine that makes 640 horsepower.

The Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) is inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracan GT3 EVO.

Lamborghini has worked to give the Huracan STO an entirely new exterior design for that much more aerodynamic efficiency. More than 75% of the exterior panels are made up of carbon-fibre that has helped the company to keep the weight of the new car as low as possible. At a dry weight of 1,339 kg, the Huracan STO is 43 kg lighter than the Huracan Performante which itself is a very lightweight machine.

Some of the key features of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO include:

Hood with air ducts

Front splitter

Rear fender with NACA air intake

Rear engine bonnet with air scoop

Adjustable rear wing

Three new driving modes

New and improved braking system

The extensive use of carbon-fibre continues in the cabin of the new Lamborghini Huracan STO. Elements like the sport seats, cockpit, floor mats, and door panels are all made up of carbon-fibre. Lamborghini has also used Alcantara in the interior.

The new Huracan STO has at its heart a naturally aspirated V10 engine of the Huracan EVO and Super Trofeo, delivering a whopping 640 hp and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine has been calibrated for a very sporty and responsive racing feel, with a direct pedal-to-throttle feeling and improved sound sharpness at high revs.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h will only be a matter of 3.0 seconds for the new Lamborghini Huracan STO. It can do 0-200 km/h in just 9.0 seconds whereas flat out this street-legal super sports car is capable of attaining a top speed of 310 km/h.

Lamborghini will start the deliveries of the Huracan STO in the international markets from Spring 2021. The suggested price for the company’s latest product is EUR 249,412 which converts to INR 2.19 crore. So, who’s buying?!

