New low-speed Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched in India

Home-grown electric two-wheeler brand, Odysse has expanded its product line-up in the country. The EV-maker has launched a new low-speed electric scooter called Odysse E2Go.

The Odysse E2Go has two variants - E2Go and E2Go Lite. The former has been priced at INR 52,999* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 63,999*. Both models have 5 colour options. Since these are low-speed electric scooters, they do not require any registration or license to ride.

Speaking at the launch of the new low-speed electric scooter, Mr Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said:

The E2Go is designed for the urban women and youth of the country who want to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry-cost without any hassle of registration process or license. We hope our offerings will also contribute to bringing down the pollution levels in the cities of India.

Odysse E2Go Specs

The new low-speed electric scooter is available with two battery pack options - 1.26 kWh Lithium-ion and 28 Ah lead-acid. For the motor, there is a 250W, 60V BLDC unit that is waterproof. Odysse claims that the E2Go can attain a top speed of 25 km/h and provide a max range of 60 km on a full charge which takes about 3.5 to 4 hours.

Odysse E2Go Features

The Odysse E2Go comes with several features such as a reverse gear function, 3 drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry, and USB charging. There is a pair of telescopic forks at the front and the rear suspension duties are handled by spring hydraulic dual shock absorbers. The overall styling of the electric scooter is also pretty nice.

Odysse says that the lithium-ion battery pack is portable and has a 3-year warranty. The batteries are easily available at the company’s dealerships. Speaking of dealerships, Odysse Electric Vehicles currently has a total of 9 showrooms, along with service centres, in the country. The electric two-wheeler brand is eyeing to open 10 new dealerships by March this year and expand its presence in more than 25 cities by the end of 2021.

*Ex-showroom, Ahmedabad