Now Enjoy TVS Apache RR 310 in Asphalt 8 Airborne Game

TVS Motor Company has announced its partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310.

This partnership makes TVS Motor the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring a virtual racing experience of its motorcycle to Gameloft’s Asphalt 8, one of the world’s leading motor racing games. This integration marks TVS Apache’s foray into the world of gaming, extending its commitment to deliver an unparalleled racing experience to its 4.8 million+ customers, online as well as offline.

It is in line with the growing interest in gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making this integration another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles.

As part of this association, gamers across the world can now compete against each other on TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle – the TVS Apache RR 310. Players will discover the new TVS Apache branded booster & billboards and the new TVS Apache World Series Season. In the process, they also stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes.