Nissan Magnite Secures 4-Star Safety Rating At ASEAN NCAP

The newest sub-compact SUV in the country - the Nissan Magnite - has been off to a good start with over 15,000 bookings already. The Magnite seems set to enjoy some more popularity as buyers will now have the peace of mind with the Magnite's latest safety rating. The Nissan Magnite was recently crash tested by ASEAN NCAP where it has secured a respectable four out of five stars. ASEAN NCAP has not released complete details of the Nissan Magnite safety rating yet. We are still awaiting a breakdown of the Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection scores.

The Nissan Magnite is currently manufactured only in India at Nissan's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The car thus crash tested by ASEAN NCAP could very well be the India-spec model but we wait for the official details from ASEAN NCAP to confirm the same. Notable safety features on the Nissan Magnite include dual airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a tire pressure monitor.

Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies.

The Nissan Magnite may not be the most generously loaded in this segment as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are a little more feature-rich in some respects. However, the Magnite promises great value for your money and is certainly the best equipped for its price. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.