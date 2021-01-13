Nissan Magnite XV Trim Features Explained In Detailed Walkaround Video

Nissan has been enjoying quite some success lately with the launch of the Magnite sub-compact SUV. Earlier this month, we reported to you that Nissan has garnered over 32,000 bookings for the Magnite in just a month's time since its launch. The Magnite promises great value for your money and is certainly the best equipped for its price. Nissan had earlier revealed to us that the top-spec trims of the Magnite - which is where the essential goodies are concentrated - are enjoying greater demand than the mid-spec or base-spec trims.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Here we have a walkaround video of the Magnite in its upper XV trim which is where most of the nice features start coming in. We have run you through all the features on the Nissan Magnite XV trim here in this video. We think this is the most sensible pick in the Magnite range which offers tons of features and is priced very reasonably as well. Here's a quick look at all the features on the XV trim and two trims above it.

Nissan Magnite XV (Price - INR 6.68-8.58 lakh)

LED front fog lamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Lower door finishers in silver.

Handsfree “I-Key” smart key

Matte chrome and gloss black bezels around the audio frame

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with trip and eco-driving information

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Rear-view camera with parking guide lines

Steering mounted TFT-meter control

Voice recognition control

Keyless entry and go

Height adjust for the driver seat

Seatback pockets

Rear seat armrest cupholders

60:40 split rear seats

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (Price - INR 7.55-9.35 lakh)

LED bi-projector headlights with ‘lightsabre style’ LED turn indicators

Chrome waist moulding

Chrome rear-quarter window moulding

Black centre console finisher

“Around View Monitor” 360-degree camera system

Leather wrapped steering wheel with grey stitching.

Black fabric seats with synthetic leather accents

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Nissan Magnite XV Premium (O) (Price - INR 8.55-9.45 lakh)

The XV Premium (O) variant brings in Nissan's connected car technology called 'Nissan Connect' that adds :

Vehicle tracking

Geofence and speed alerts

Vehicle status

Vehicle health info

Automated roadside assistance

Compared to the two trims above it, the Nissan Magnite XV trim only loses out on a few key features such as LED projector headlamp, a 360-degree parking camera, rear AC vents, cruise control and a central arm rest. It however isn't a deal breaker as it still does not feel cheaped-out and packs in most of the features you'd ever want in your car.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Nissan also offers an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies like ambient lighting, LED scuff plates, puddle lamps, wireless charger and more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.