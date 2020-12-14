Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet Acceleration Test - Shocking Results!

The Nissan Magnite disrupted the sub-4m SUV space with its pricing and has had a decent run so far with over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings in the first five days of its launch. This space however is very fiercely competed and one of the toughest competitors for the Magnite will be the Kia Sonet. The Sonet was the best-selling sub-compact SUV in the country in November 2020, out running the Hyundai Venue. A Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet comparison thus seems very apt and here we are comparing their acceleration and fuel-efficiency with their respective 1.0L turbo-petrol engines.

Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet - Specifications

Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet Engine 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo Power 100hp 120hp Torque 152Nm 172Nm Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT

On paper, the Kia Sonet has the clear advantage. While both the cars are powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, the Sonet is more powerful by 20hp and also has 20Nm more torque than the Magnite. The Sonet also gets a quick shifting 7-speed DCT gearbox in comparison to the Magnite's CVT transmission. While numbers on paper speak half the story, let's see how they compare in the real world.

Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet - Acceleration

Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet 0-100kmph 11.82 seconds 11.94 seconds Kickdown (20-80kmph) 6.65s seconds 7.13 seconds

Real world performance of both the sub-compact SUVs paint a completely different picture. In this test conducted by Zigwheels, the Nissan Magnite is actually faster the Sonet in both 0-100kph sprint and roll-on acceleration. And that's because the Magnite is considerably lighter than the Sonet. The Magnite leads the Sonet by 0.12 second in the 0-100kph sprint, which however is negligible. However, in roll-on acceleration, the gap is wider at almost 0.5 seconds. More power and torque and even a DCT gearbox could not save the day for the Sonet here.

Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet - Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet Claimed figures 17.7kmpl 18.3kmpl

These are claimed fuel efficiency figures by both manufacturers and their real-world efficiency is yet to be tested. However on paper, the Kia Sonet is 0.6 kmpl more efficient than the Magnite. We however believe that the real world figures will be quite different as DCT gearboxes are typically not the most efficient and the Magnite could have an edge there.

Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet - Pricing

Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh

Here we have compared only the turbo-petrol automatic prices of both the cars. The Nissan Magnite is definitely the better value-for-money product. The Sonet on the other hand tends to become quite expensive at its top-end, almost INR 3.5 lakh more expensive than the Magnite. Both the SUVs have their own appeal but if you are on a budget, the Nissan Magnite will still be great for you. If you can stretch your budget for more premiumness, features and sophistication, the Sonet is worth it too.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan and Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.