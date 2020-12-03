Nissan Magnite Price vs Rivals - Cheapest By Quite A Margin

Nissan launched the Magnite in India yesterday at a stunning starting price of just INR 4.99 lakh, going up to INR 9.35 lakh. It is thus the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country currently and it undercuts the price of its rivals by a significant margin. Now the sub-compact SUV space is the most fiercely competed segment in India currently, with as many as 8 offerings. Nissan has however managed the keep the pricing in their favor and that could seriously shake up things in this space. So here's how the Nissan Magnite price compares with all other sub-compact SUV's in the country.

Nissan Magnite Price vs Rivals - Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine (Manual/Automatic)

Model Nissan Magnite 1.0 Kia Sonet 1.2 Hyundai Venue 1.2 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5 Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5 Ford Ecosport 1.5 Prices INR 4.99 lakh - INR 7.55 lakh INR 6.71 lakh - INR 8.45 lakh INR 6.75 lakh - INR 8.39 lakh INR 7.34 lakh - INR 11.15 lakh INR 8.50 lakh - INR 11.30 lakh INR 8.19 lakh - INR 11.58 lakh

As you can see from the table above, the Magnite is substantially cheaper than any of its rivals. It is a whole INR 1.72 lakh more affordable than the next most affordable vehicle in the space, which is the Kia Sonet. At the top-end again, it is again INR 90,000 cheaper than the Sonet. The gap between the Magnite and Hyundai Venue is INR 1.76 lakh for their base variants while the top-end Magnite is INR 84,000 more affordable than the Venue. The Brezza takes the gap even further to INR 2.35 lakh for the base variant while the top-end Brezza is INR 3.6 lakh more expensive than the Magnite.

As for the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the gap between their base variants is INR 3.5 lakh while the gap at the top-end widens to 3.75 lakh. The Ford Ecosport is by far the most expensive sub-compact SUV in this space, their starting price differing by Rs 3.2 lakh. The price difference between the top-end trims goes up to INR 4.03 lakh. It however must be noted that the Magnite has the least powerful naturally aspirated engine in the segment with just 72hp. Also, Nissan does not offer an automatic gearbox option with this base 1.0L petrol engine while Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Ford offer automatic gearbox options with the Brezza, Urban Cruiser and EcoSport respectively.

Nissan Magnite Price vs Rivals - Turbo-Petrol Engine (Manual/Automatic)

Model Nissan Magnite 1.0 Turbo Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo Mahindra XUV300 1.2 Turbo Tata Nexon 1.2 Turbo Prices INR 6.99 lakh - INR 9.35 lakh INR 10.49 lakh - INR 11.99 lakh INR 8.53 lakh - INR 11.65 lakh INR 7.95 lakh - INR 10.97 lakh INR 7.00 lakh - INR 11.14 lakh

For the higher-spec turbo-petrol engine as well, the Nissan Magnite again undercuts the price of its rivals by a huge margin. Starting from INR 6.99 lakh, the Magnite is INR 3.5 lakh, INR 1.54 lakh and INR 96,000 more affordable than the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 respectively, for the base-spec trims. The Tata Nexon is however priced very competitively compared to the Magnite for its base turbo-petrol variant with no difference at all.

At the top-end of the segment, the Magnite is the only sub - INR 10 lakh vehicle in this space, even for its petrol-automatic variant. It undercuts the price of the Kia Sonet by INR 2.64 lakh. The Hyundai Venue is INR 2.3 lakh. more expensive for the top-end trim while the Mahindra XUV300 is INR 1.62 lakh more expensive. The Tata Nexon is also INR 1.79 more expensive than the Magnite. We would again like to point out that the Magnite turbo-petrol is the least powerful in the segment with just 99hp while other vehicles produce well over 100hp. The CVT automatic transmission on the Magnite is also not the most sophisticated with the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue getting a torque converter and DCT gearboxes respectively. Mahindra on the other hand does not offer an automatic gearbox with the XUV300 turbo-petrol.

All in all, the Nissan Magnite makes a very good case for itself with its pricing. It does not have the best-in-class numbers but it drives pretty well for what it has and that should be enough for most buyers. Consider how feature rich the Magnite is for so little money and Nissan should definitely have a winner on their hands. It must however be noted that the prices for the Magnite are currently introductory and will go up after December 31, 2020. So book yours now at the earliest.

