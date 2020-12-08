Nissan Magnite Off With A Flying Start With Over 5,000 Bookings!

The Nissan Magnite has had a flying start in India with over 5,000 bookings in just five days of its launch. Nissan has even had over 50,000 enquiries for the Magnite and the Japanese carmaker can finally be looking at changing their fortunes here in India. The Magnite is a make-or-break product for Nissan in India as it had been struggling with sales for the last few years. The Magnite was conceived particularly for India and it was meant to disrupt the segment with its pricing.

The Nissan Magnite is priced from INR 4.99 lakh and goes up to INR 9.35 lakh. These prices are introductory and will be valid up to December 31, 2020. Prices post December 2020 are expected to go up by around INR 50,000 for each of the variants. The Magnite will still have the price advantage over all its rivals and it will continue to even undercut the price of a few premium hatchbacks. In fact, Nissan intentionally priced the Magnite at par with premium hatchbacks because the aim was always to lure away customers from this segment as the sub-compact SUV space is really fiercely competed in India.

Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies. Nissan have revealed that over 60% of the bookings have been for the higher-spec trims, XV and XV Premium, and 30 % are for the CVT variants.

The Nissan Magnite may not be the most generously loaded in this segment as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are a little more feature-rich in some respects. However, the Magnite promises great value for your money and is certainly the best equipped for its price. It even boasts of a few unique features which some of its rivals do not offer. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

