New sub-4m SUV Nissan Magnite unveil date announced - Details here!

Nissan had everyone’s attention when it unveiled the Magnite concept a few months ago. The futuristic design of the subcompact SUV was one of the main reasons why the concept car created a buzz in the industry. Later, the carmaker released images of the interior and was successful in creating the necessary pre-launch hype. While we still do not have a launch timeline, Nissan has at least announced that the Magnite will be unveiled in India on 21 October.

Speaking about the forthcoming Nissan Magnite, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said:

The Nissan Magnite has been specially designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements of our Indian customers. It is a bold offering in the sub-4m category, and we are confident that the Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment by breaking boundaries. We are very excited to bring this game-changing product to India.

Well, the Magnite would indeed be a game-changer, and not just for Nissan but, probably, for the entire subcompact SUV category because of what all it would bring to the table. While Nissan has not made anything official, it is quite likely that the production version of the Magnite will be very much identical to the concept car. In fact, a recent spy shot of the car shows its rear-end further cementing the fact.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Triber MPV. Exterior features such as a prominent front grille, aggressive-looking headlamps accompanied by L-shaped LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillamps, and roof-mounted rear spoiler would certainly lure in many young buyers. The interior is also expected to have an overall sporty ambience with a dual-tone black and red theme, 3-spoke steering wheel, trapezoidal AC vents, and more.

As far as the engine is concerned, it is being anticipated that Nissan would use the same 1.0L petrol mill that Renault Triber has. It is capable of producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm. There would be two transmission options - 5-speed manual and AMT.

The all-new Nissan Magnite looks quite promising. It would take a stand against some really well-established figures in the segment like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, newly launched Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser, as well as the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.