As compact SUVs continue to gain popularity in the country, manufacturers are scrambling for a piece of the pie that is currently dominated by badges like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. Among the others is Nissan which has dipped its toe in the segment with the upcoming Magnite SUV. After unveiling its exteriors a few days back, Nissan has now given a glimpse of the car’s interiors.

While we are yet to see the production version of the car and its interiors, a majority of elements are speculated to make it to the final version. On the inside, the concept version ships with features like a multi-layered dashboard with varying textures, along with a generous amount of faux brushed aluminium to add to its premium appeal. The bottom half of the dashboard resembles that of the Renault Triber MPV, and will also be shared with the upcoming Renault Kiger SUV.

The Magnite comes as a make-or-break model for Nissan in India. Hence, the car is expected to be loaded to the brim with features that could come in the form of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, powered mirrors, a rear centre armrest, rear AC vents and a full-digital instrument cluster. The car could also derive elements like the 360-degree camera and connected car features from the Kicks SUV.

The car will be based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-A platform and will be powered by two engine options including a 72hp, 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol (BR10), and a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol good for around 95hp in the higher variants. The engine will come with transmission options including a five-speed manual or a CVT. Renault too will launch its own iteration based on the Magnite called the Kiger. Both the cars will share the same platform and powertrain options but will have a unique identity.

The Nissan Magnite SUV is expected to be priced below INR 7 Lakh (ex-showroom) for starting variant and will compete against the soon to be launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.