Upcoming Nissan Magnite compact SUV spied, reveals rear-end details

The Nissan Magnite concept that the company had unveiled earlier this year looked spectacular. It certainly ignited a bit of curiosity amongst the enthusiasts mostly because of its styling. Now, a spy shot of the upcoming compact SUV has surfaced which reveals the rear-end of the Kia Sonet rival.

Mostly, the concept of a vehicle includes very exciting features, drop-dead gorgeous design with extraordinary styling elements. However, the production version of the same vehicle tends to ditch most of those attractive aspects for various reasons. But thankfully, the new Nissan Magnite appears to hold the designing elements from its concept form, well, at least at the rear.

The latest Nissan Magnite spy shot reveals the appealing combination taillamps. We can also spot the roof-mounted rear spoiler with a stop lamp. The Magnite badging in the middle of the tailgate is also visible, however, the other nomenclature elements are kept hidden.

The alloy wheels also appear to be similar to those we have seen in the Magnite concept, however, the tyres aren’t as wide as we would have liked them to be. The rear diffuser has also been carried over from the car’s concept form but contains certain alterations for a bit sober appearance.

The spy shot also discloses that the Nissan Magnite will feature dual-tone colours. The one that we can see is a blue/white combination with roof rails. There are plastic cladding on the wheel arches which try to add more masculinity to the car’s side profile.

Since Nissan has actually kept the rear-end of the Magnite’s production version similar to that of the concept, we really hope that even the front end of the new compact SUV uses the identical features of the concept which we really like.

The new Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched in India sometime during the first half of 2021. It will brush shoulders with the highly popular and successful Maruti Vitara Brezza and the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser. Other cars like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue will also face direct competition with Nissan’s new compact SUV.

