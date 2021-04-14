High-speed Crash of Nissan Magnite & Tata Zest (Both 4-star NCAP) Shows Former's Build Quality

Nissan Magnite is one of the newest entrants in the sub-4m compact-SUV space in the Indian market. Launched last year, the Magnite is also the highest-selling vehicle of the carmaker in India currently. Also, it is one of the cheapest offerings in its class. Soon after the launch, Magnite scored a 4-star crash test rating at ASEAN NCAP’s test rig. Nevertheless, the Indian audience was not very much confident about the Magnite’s build quality. However, here is a set of images of an accident that Nissan Magnite was a part of, and they can change your thoughts. In the images, a crashed Nissan Magnite can be seen along with a damaged Tata Zest, as they were a part of an accident.

These images were shared on Instagram by India Sonic. As explained in the social media post, both the cars suffered serious damages since the mishap took place at high speeds. Also, the driver of the Zest was in an inebriated state. As a result, he lost control of the car and rammed it into the Nissan Magnite. Fortunately, the Magnite’s driver managed to avoid a head-on collision. Thus, both the cars suffered damages on the right-hand side body panels only.

Surprisingly, Magnite’s architecture absorbed the impact quite gracefully. While the doors and rear fenders are completely crumpled, the energy of impact has not transferred to the cabin. Also, the airbags of the Magnite inflated in time, which further confirms that it is indeed a safe car. However, the extent of the impact can be judged by damages that the rear axle has suffered. The rear wheel got detached from the hub assembly due to the impact from the Zest’s front end. Luckily, no one was injured in this accident.

The Nissan Magnite is offered with a decently long safety kit as standard fitment across the range. The list includes dual-front airbags, front seat belt alarm, high-speed alert, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear window defogger, rear parking sensors and more. In the higher trims, however, you get the option of a 360-degree parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control and more.