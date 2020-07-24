Nissan Magnite (Hyundai Venue Challenger) Rendered In Its Production Avatar

Nissan took the veils off the Magnite in its near-production form, recently. The concept looked exciting from all the angles. But, it isn’t going to head to the production lines in the same form. To keep the costs in check and adhere to the various norms and compliances, Nissan will tone it down from certain angles. As a result, the Magnite in its production-spec avatar will sport some minor differences in comparison to the concept. While it is becoming tough to imagine how the Magnite will look like when launched, our in-house digital artist has created a rendering of the same.

In the rendering, the Magnite continues to look aesthetically pleasing as the concept form. However, it has shed a lot of fancy equipment and design elements. To start with, it now gets projector headlamp setup in comparison to the multi-element LED headlamps seen on the concept. The LED DRLs, though, hold the same position as the concept but they have become sleeker now. The massive Datsun-inspired grille now misses out on the body-coloured insert. Also, the scuff plate has revised to feature a simpler design without the body-coloured trim.

On the sides, the silhouette remains the same and the sheet metal creases remain untouched. However, there are a few changes that have been performed on the sides. Most noticeable of them are the new smaller diamond-cut alloy wheels. Also, they are now shod with HT tyres. The concept model rode on the fancy MT-spec tyres, instead. The other minor changes include the body-coloured door handles, missing indents of the wheel cladding, and the absence of Magnite logo from the rocker panels.

To stay put under the 4-meter mark, the rear scuff plate will also be redesigned to sport a subtle design on the production-spec Magnite. Also, it will miss out on the body-coloured diffuser. The Magnite is underpinned by the CMF-B platform that will also support the upcoming Renault Kiger. It is expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of this year. It will debut with a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol motor that will put out a rated output of 100 PS/240 Nm. It will be offered with 2 transmission options - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. With an expected starting price of INR 6.5 lakh, Magnite will compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more.

