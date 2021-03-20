Nissan Magnite Manual vs CVT Acceleration - Can You Guess The Winner?

The Magnite sub-compact SUV has been doing wonders for Nissan in India. Earlier this month, we reported to you that Nissan has already crossed the 40,000 bookings milestone for the Magnite since it was launched in December last year. Given the value proposition of the Magnite and its fantastic packaging, its no surprise that it is enjoying so much popularity. Nissan recently hiked the prices of the turbo-petrol variants of Magnite by INR 30,000, but even that should not affect its popularity by much.

Speaking of which, the Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp/96Nm, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp/160Nm, 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job of hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly, as we found in our acceleration comparison against the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine is offered with two gearbox options - a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

While the Magnite is pretty swift on its feet, which of the two gearboxes with the 1.0L turbo engine make it faster? Well, that's exactly what we are going to answer in this video above. We have tested the 0-100 kph acceleration of the Nissan Magnite 1.0L turbo-petrol with both of its gearbox options and the fight was closer than we expected. Tested over three different runs, here's how the acceleration times compared for the two different gearbox options.

Magnite 1.0L Turbo MT Magnite 1.0L Turbo CVT 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 11.55 seconds 11.12 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 10.90 seconds 11.22 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 11.02 seconds 10.62 seconds

Out of the three runs, the CVT variant of the Magnite was quicker on two occasions while manual variant was quicker on just one occasion. Still, the differences are very marginal. Both variants managed a sub-11 second run, with the CVT variant being quicker by about three-tenths of a second. Our pick of the lot would definitely be the Magnite 1.0L turbo-CVT as it is quite smooth and quick too. Although the MT gearbox has performed pretty well in this test here, it isn't quite as slick as we would have liked.

The Magnite is also pretty well sorted when it comes to its ride and handling balance. Unlike some other offerings in this segment, the Magnite boasts of pretty nice dynamics and that's always a welcome if you are seeking some thrill of driving. An overwhelming demand for the Magnite means that waiting period on the sub-compact SUV is naturally quite high, extending up to seven months in certain cities. Nissan, however, say that they are operating at full pace to reduce waiting periods.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.