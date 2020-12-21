Nissan Claims Magnite To Have Lowest-In-Class Maintenance Costs

The newest sub-compact SUV in the country - the Nissan Magnite - has been enjoying a fair amount of success with over 15,000 bookings in the first 15 days of its launch and over 1.50,000 enquiries. The Nissan Magnite is priced from INR 4.99 lakh and goes up to INR 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country and by quite a margin. These prices are however introductory and will go up after December 31, 2020. Nissan have now announced the maintenance costs of the Magnite and that too, they claim is the lowest-in-class.

In a bid to make the ownership experience of the Magnite even more affordable, Nissan have introduced a prepaid ‘Nissan Magnite Care’ maintenance plan. Nissan offers you a standard warranty package of 2 years (50,000km), which can be extended for up to 5 years (1,00,000km) with the Magnite. The maintenance plan is applicable for two to five years and also allows you to choose from 'Gold' and 'Silver' packages, which further allow you to save up to 22% ( for 5 yeas Gold Package) on your maintenance costs of the Magnite.

The Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service while the Silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with ownership change. As for the maintenance costs themselves, Nissan claims it to be the lowest in-segment at just 29 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Nissan is also offering its customers multiple labour-free services available at all service networks in the country on the Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) - along with two engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox. Nissan has surprisingly been enjoying an overwhelming demand for the base XE trim with waiting periods going up to 8 months in certain cities, the minimum being 3 months.

The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport. It however has a price advantage over all its rivals and even undercuts the price of some premium hatchbacks. Click here if you want to know how the Magnite stacks up against its rivals in terms of price.

