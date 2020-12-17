Official Nissan Magnite Accessories List Revealed; Available In Three Packs

The year 2020 saw a lot of action in the sub-compact SUV space with quite a few new launches and updates to existing ones. The newest of these - the Nissan Magnite - particular stands out because of its pricing and the overall package that Nissan has achieved at that price. Prices for the Magnite start from INR 4.99 lakh and go up to INR 9.35 lakh, making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. Nissan offers an additional optional Tech Pack with the Magnite that adds a few more nifty features such as ambient lighting, wireless charger, high-end speakers, puddle lamps and LED scuff plate. Now, Nissan has revealed the official accessories list for the Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite accessories are broadly available in three pre-defined accessory packs - Essential, Premium and Styling. The Essential accessory kit adds floor and luggage mats along with mud flaps and is priced at INR 2,249. The Premium accessory kit is priced at INR 8,999 but Nissan is yet to reveal the individual accessories included with this kit. Lastly, the Styling pack adds features such as a front chrome garnish, bumper corner protector, a tail lamp and tailgate guard for a price of INR 4,799. Nissan is also offering a range of individual accessories for the exterior and interior and here's how they are priced.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet Acceleration Test - Shocking Results!

Accessory Item Price Door edge guard Rs 290 Steering wheel cover Rs 599 Mud flap Rs 699 Luggage mat Rs 799 Cushion pillow Rs 899 Seatbelt pad and neck rest Rs 999 Designer floor mat Rs 999 Front chrome garnish Rs 1,089 Bumper corner protector with chrome/ without chrome Rs 1,299/ Rs 699 Black floor mat Rs 1,399 Body cover Rs 1,399 to Rs 2,799 Tailgate entry guard Rs 1,599 Tail lamp and tailgate garnish Rs 1,599 Body graphics Rs 1,699 Door visor Rs 2,249 3D floor mat Rs 2,799 Sunshade- 4 windows/ Rear windshield Rs 2,999/ Rs 1,499 Sidestep Rs 4,299 to Rs 9,299 Underbody light Rs 4,499 Seat covers Rs 6,999 to Rs 7,499 Alloy Wheels Rs 31,999

To give you a quick recap about the specs, Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. The optional Technology Pack is priced at INR 39,000 and is available only on the top three trims.

The Nissan Magnite may not be the most generously loaded in this segment as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are a little more feature-rich in some respects. However, the Magnite promises great value for your money and is certainly the best equipped for its price. It even boasts of a few unique features which some of its rivals do not offer. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.