All-new Nissan Magnite India launch date finalised - Details here

The Nissan Magnite has become one of the highly awaited cars of the year. Since the new compact SUV has already been unveiled, most of its details are known. However, we have been waiting for the company to launch the Kia Sonet rival in our country. Now, the latest reports tell us that Nissan has finalised the Magnite India launch date.

The all-new Nissan Magnite India launch will happen on 26 November. Considering the current health situation thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is likely to be a digital event. While there has been a leaked Nissan Magnite price list suggesting that the new compact SUV will have a starting price of INR 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the actual pricing will be announced on the launch itself.

Nissan has done a fantastic job with the exterior of the new Magnite. The front end has a huge grille with chrome surrounds that add a touch of premium-ness. The sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs imparts a sporty look. We also like the dual-tone and stylish alloy wheels that accentuate the company SUV’s side profile. Nissan has also included body cladding all around and a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear. Speaking of the rear, the ‘Magnite’ brand on the tailgate looks really nice.

The interior of the new Nissan Magnite has an all-black theme. We like how the company has done the AC vents. Also, the 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls looks quite sporty. Some of the other features that are incorporated in the cabin include 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a segment-first 360-degree camera.

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in two engine options. The 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol unit is capable of delivering 71 bhp and 96 Nm and will be mated to a 5-speed MT. On the other hand, the 1.0L turbo petrol will produce 99 bhp and 160 Nm. For the transmission, it will be available in either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

