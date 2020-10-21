All-New Nissan Magnite Unveiled, Here Is A Detailed First Look

With competition and stakes in the compact SUV segment rising each month, every car maker wants a piece of that pie. Maruti-Suzuki was the first to make headlines with the Brezza, then came Hyundai with the Venue and followed by the launch of the current king-of-the-hill, the Kia Sonet. Looking at the rising interest in compact SUVs, Nissan India has unveiled the all-new Magnite. The all-new sub-4 metre SUV gets a Kicks-inspired bold exterior design and plenty of first in-class features to peak the interest of any buyer in the segment.

Outside, the all-new Nissan Magnite aims to impress right from the start. Along with a varied variety of colour shades, Nissan India has also introduced three-tone colour options to the list. At the front, you get a long swooping hood, a Datsun-inspire grilled and LED headlights on either side. The LED housing is the sleekest in the segment and below those, you will find L-shaped LED DRLs. The Nissan Magnite is also the first car ever to feature the company’s brand-new logo design.

Step to the side and what impresses most are the diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and black side-cladding which actually looks moulded to the body rather than an afterthought. You also get a black-out roof and sleek blacked-out ORVMs to complement the overall edgy design. At the rear, the Nissan Magnite gets a raking windshield and a pronounced lip with bold ‘MAGNITE’ lettering. While the tail lamp housings are pronounced and get a wrap-around effect, they are halogen-backlit. Overall, the Nissan Magnite is a rather impressive display of Nissan’s new-age design language.

Step inside and the company claims to have put thought into every detail of the interior as well. Dominating proceedings is a chunky steering wheel with mounted controls for the telephony, audio and instrument console. Two major highlights are the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a large 7-inch full-digital TFT instrument console. Along with that, you also get goodies like a wireless phone charger, JBL sound system, a 360-degree parking camera and puddle lamps. Other than the modern tech, the all-new Nissan features denim-style inserts on the door pads and centre armrest, black-and-grey interior theme and new-age hexagonal-shaped AC vents. At the back, features include rear AC vents and a rear armrest with cup and smartphone holders.

When it comes to engine options, the all-new Nissan Magnite will offer two. The first is 1.0-litre petrol and the second is 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT unit. Nissan India has not yet confirmed exact power and mileage figure but does promise that those would also be class-leading. Safety systems include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control and a front anti-roll bar.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.