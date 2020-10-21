All-New Nissan Magnite Unveiled, Here Is A Detailed First Look [VIDEO]

21/10/2020
With competition and stakes in the compact SUV segment rising each month, every car maker wants a piece of that pie. Maruti-Suzuki was the first to make headlines with the Brezza, then came Hyundai with the Venue and followed by the launch of the current king-of-the-hill, the Kia Sonet. Looking at the rising interest in compact SUVs, Nissan India has unveiled the all-new Magnite. The all-new sub-4 metre SUV gets a Kicks-inspired bold exterior design and plenty of first in-class features to peak the interest of any buyer in the segment.

Outside, the all-new Nissan Magnite aims to impress right from the start. Along with a varied variety of colour shades, Nissan India has also introduced three-tone colour options to the list. At the front, you get a long swooping hood, a Datsun-inspire grilled and LED headlights on either side. The LED housing is the sleekest in the segment and below those, you will find L-shaped LED DRLs. The Nissan Magnite is also the first car ever to feature the company’s brand-new logo design. 

All New Nissan Magnite Unveil Exterior Design

Step to the side and what impresses most are the diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels and black side-cladding which actually looks moulded to the body rather than an afterthought. You also get a black-out roof and sleek blacked-out ORVMs to complement the overall edgy design. At the rear, the Nissan Magnite gets a raking windshield and a pronounced lip with bold ‘MAGNITE’ lettering. While the tail lamp housings are pronounced and get a wrap-around effect, they are halogen-backlit. Overall, the Nissan Magnite is a rather impressive display of Nissan’s new-age design language.

All New Nissan Magnite Unveil Exterior Design Rear

Step inside and the company claims to have put thought into every detail of the interior as well. Dominating proceedings is a chunky steering wheel with mounted controls for the telephony, audio and instrument console. Two major highlights are the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a large 7-inch full-digital TFT instrument console. Along with that, you also get goodies like a wireless phone charger, JBL sound system, a 360-degree parking camera and puddle lamps. Other than the modern tech, the all-new Nissan features denim-style inserts on the door pads and centre armrest, black-and-grey interior theme and new-age hexagonal-shaped AC vents. At the back, features include rear AC vents and a rear armrest with cup and smartphone holders.

All New Nissan Magnite Unveil Interior Design

When it comes to engine options, the all-new Nissan Magnite will offer two. The first is 1.0-litre petrol and the second is 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT unit. Nissan India has not yet confirmed exact power and mileage figure but does promise that those would also be class-leading. Safety systems include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control and a front anti-roll bar.

