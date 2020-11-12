Unofficial Nissan Magnite bookings now open at select dealerships

While Nissan is yet to launch the all-new Magnite, some of the company’s dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings of the upcoming car. The token amount for reserving the new compact SUV could vary from INR 11,000 to INR 25,000 depending on the dealership. Nissan is expected to soon make an announcement regarding the commencement of the official bookings and other details.

The Nissan Magnite was unveiled last month and grabbed a lot of attention thanks to its dynamic design. At the front, it has a large grille with chrome embellishments, sleek and aggressive-looking LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and sculpted hood. The rear end of the car has a pair of large and attractive taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a nicely designed tailgate. The side profile is maintained by the stylish alloy wheels, black body cladding, and neatly designed roof rails.

The interior of the Nissan Magnite has several interesting features such as a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sporty 3-spoke steering wheel, attractive AC vents, and a segment-first 360-degree camera.

Earlier reports also revealed the expected pricing of the car. The new Magnite is likely to have a starting price of INR 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus would be cheaper than most of its rivals such as the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The Nissan Magnite will be available in two engine options. There will be a 1.0L petrol motor that would produce 72 hp of maximum power and come mated to a 5-speed MT. The other will be a 1.0L turbo petrol that is capable of pumping out 100 hp. This powerplant would be available either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT.

[Source: autocarindia.com]