Modified Nissan Magnite Base XE Looks Even Better Than Top-Spec Trim

Nissan launched the Magnite sub-compact SUV in India in December last year, and in very little time, the Magnite has carved a niche for itself. Being one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in the country currently, Nissan has received an overwhelming response for the Magnite. Available in five trim levels - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) - Nissan has packaged the Magnite extremely well in each of its individual trims. The base XE trim (priced at INR 5.49 lakh) even undercuts the price of a few premium hatchbacks.

The base Nissan Magnite XE trim thus makes for a very good base if you are planning to upgrade the SUV with modifications. And here we have a great example of a modified Magnite XE that has been made to look better than even its top-spec trim. Modified by Shah Car Decor of Surat, this Magnite comes with several exterior and interior modifications and add-ons that has turned it into a real looker. The striking color scheme of cherry red, black and silver gives this Magnite a very sporty appeal.

Also Read : India-Made Nissan Magnite Crash Test Scores Revealed By ASEAN NCAP

Starting with the exterior modifications, the first thing that you notice is the new grille that has been garnished with silver and red accents. The other most noticeable change are the new 16-inch dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels. The base Magnite XE comes with steel wheels with wheel covers. The front bumper has been further accentuated with red and silver accents and the brake calipers too have been finished in red. The headlamps get new LED DRLs with LED side indicators. The base-spec Magnite comes with halogen headlamps as standard.

Meanwhile, the roof, ORVMs and the A-pillars get a contrasting gloss-black treatment which indeed looks very sporty. This Magnite has also been specked with additional side body cladding finished in silver and red. The standard XE trim misses out on these additions. On the inside, the cherry red, black and silver color scheme continues for a very special look. It gets sportier bucket-style seats with quilting and the dashboard, door pads and center console have been beautifully wrapped in cherry red leather upholstery.

Shah Car Decor has also added an aftermarket 10.25-inch infotainment screen with all the features you'd ever want. That includes reverse parking camera, phone connectivity options and much more. It additionally also gets steering-mounted controls for added convenience. There are also several carbon fiber-like trims and silver accents to further jazz up the interiors. 7D floor mats, ambient lighting and a starlit headliner are a few other notable mentions.

Mechanically, however, this Magnite remains unchanged. Being the base XE trim, it comes powered by a 72hp 1.0L NA petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Shah Car Décor has not revealed the cost of these modifications. However, it still might be extremely good value for money. Given the low base price, this might still cost lesser than the top-spec trim of the Magnite.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.