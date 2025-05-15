Nicolas Peter Appointed Chairman of BMW AG Supervisory Board

BMW AG has officially appointed Dr. Nicolas Peter as Chairman of its Supervisory Board, following a vote held after the company’s Annual General Meeting. Backed by 86.21% of shareholder votes, Dr. Peter joins the board for a four-year term.

Dr. Peter brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as BMW’s Chief Financial Officer from 2017 to 2023. His long-standing career at the BMW Group includes several senior management positions across various divisions, making him a seasoned insider with deep industry knowledge.

He had stepped away from any official role at BMW AG since May 2023, successfully fulfilling the two-year cooling-off period as outlined by the German Corporate Governance Code.

In addition to Dr. Peter’s appointment, shareholders re-elected Dr. Marc Bitzer, Rachel Empey, Anke Schäferkordt, and Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt to the Supervisory Board, each for another four-year term, ensuring continuity and strategic guidance for BMW's future.