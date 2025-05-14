End of an Era: BMW’s Dr. Norbert Reithofer Bids Farewell After 38 Years

After nearly four decades of shaping BMW's journey, Dr. Norbert Reithofer steps down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG. Having joined the company in 1987 as head of Maintenance Planning, Reithofer climbed the ranks to become Chairman of the Board of Management in 2006 and later Chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2015.

“After 38 years, it is time for me to say goodbye to the BMW Group. It has been an honour to be a part of this exceptional company. I would like to thank all our associates, shareholders and stakeholders for your trust and support,” said Reithofer. “Together, we have overcome tremendous challenges and celebrated unparalleled successes. I firmly believe that the BMW Group will continue to follow its own, unique BMW path.”

Reithofer’s leadership was instrumental in defining BMW’s global success. He introduced the pivotal Strategy “Number ONE,” led the company through the 2008/09 financial crisis, and established BMW as the global leader in premium vehicles. His tenure saw the launch of the BMW i electric brand, strong digitalisation initiatives, and an aggressive push into the Chinese market.

Recognised at BMW’s 105th Annual General Meeting, Reithofer leaves behind a legacy rooted in innovation, sustainability, and strategic foresight.