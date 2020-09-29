Next-Gen Maruti Alto Rendered: Here’s How the Best-Selling Hatchback Could Look Like

The Maruti Alto has been one of the most popular badges in the country. Since its inception, the car has been making frequent appearances in the list of best-selling cars in India. 12 years after its introduction in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki promoted the moniker into its second generation in 2012 and now 8 years post that, the third generation of the car has been spotted testing.

Last year, ahead of the launch of the S-Presso, several speculations dictated that the mini-SUV would be replacing Alto. However, S-Presso replaced the litre-class Alto K10 and the Alto with 800cc engine was retained to service, making it the most affordable Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the country.

While the car has been spotted a couple of times on the Indian roads, not a lot was revealed during the sightings due to heavy camouflage. Hence, designer Shoeb has rendered what the car could look like in the flesh.

The final render of the upcoming car suggests a thing or two. For instance, the design is notably tweaked to form a new front fascia highlighted with the new headlamps. The car stands taller than before and the overall stance feels more upright than before.

Being the entry-level car in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup and among the cheapest ones in India, the car won’t sport many new features. The car will get the conventional lift-top-open door handles and fender-mounted turn indicators. In its current avatar, the Alto does not ship with alloy wheels, even as an option. The render continues the same tale with steel wheels and a cap over it.

Mechanically, the current-gen Alto is powered by a 796 cc 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol. It is capable of delivering a peak power output of 47 PS and max torque of 69 Nm through a 5-speed manual gearbox. The next-gen model, however, is expected to offer an option of 5-speed AMT as well.

The car is also available with an option of CNG as fuel. Talking of the mileage, it returns an ARAI-claimed figure of 22.05 km/l. The CNG trim, on the other hand, returns 31.59 km/kg.

[Source: indianauto.com]