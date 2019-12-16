Everything you need to know about the India-bound Ford Mach-E electric SUV

Ford introduced its first-ever all-electric SUV last month - the Mustang Mach-E, and this model is reportedly planned for launch in India by 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the pure electric SUV.

First SUV in Mustang lineup

In its 55 years of lineage, the Ford Mustang has been perceived as 2-door muscle car with a revered stature among enthusiasts not only in the United States of America but all around the world.

However, with the Mach-E, the Ford Mustang is entering into the new territory of SUVs – something no one in the world ever thought. Ford has been shifting its focus from sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs in all the markets, considering the roaring demand of SUVs everywhere. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is being perceived as a major step in that direction.

First-ever electric Ford Mustang

Till date, auto enthusiasts around the world have associated the Ford Mustang name with big-block V8 petrol engines with characteristic exhaust notes. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is all set to change this very perception (though not completely) with its all-electric powertrain.

With the global shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, Ford’s decision of making an electric SUV didn’t come as a surprise. However, the use of Mustang in the name sure did raise many eyebrows.

Coupe-like exterior design

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is set in its own direction when it comes to design, and it looks like no other Ford we've seen till now. The heightened stance coupled with curvy roofline and bonnet makes it an eye-catching SUV-coupe.

However, at the same time, one can witness the typical Mustang bits in the Mach-E such as its long, powerful hood, aggressive headlights, the pony logo and tri-bar tail lamps.

Futuristic and feature-rich interiors

Ford believes that the Mustang Mach-E will spearhead the Mustang brand in the future, which is the reason behind its ahead-of-time interior layout. The highlights of the minimal-looking dashboard and driver’s cockpit consists of a chunky traditional three-spoke steering wheel, a sleek 10.2-inch horizontally laid rectangular LCD instrument console and an extremely large 15.5-inch vertically laid rectangular infotainment system at the centre.

Given that Ford is eyeing on the future with the Mustang Mach-E, it has bestowed this model with top-class bells and whistles, including the next-gen SYNC infotainment system with cloud-based connected navigation and natural voice controls.

Practical to the core

In terms of interior space, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has the ability to seat five people with comfort and easy ingress and egress, thanks to the four door design.

Also, while the traditional trunk capacity at the rear is a commendable 402 litre, which can be expanded to 1420 litres with rear seats down, the Mustang Mach-E also has a small 100 litres of storage capacity beneath the bonnet.

Versatile powertrain options

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been introduced in two versions – rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel drive version comes with a single motor (258 PS/415 Nm), while the all-wheel drive version comes with two motors (337 PS/565 Nm).

Ford offers two lithium-ion battery pack options for the Mustang Mach-E – 75.7 kWh standard range and 98.8 kWh extended range. While the standard range battery pack has an EPA-rated range of 368 km for rear wheel drive variant and 336 km for all wheel drive variant, the extended range's battery pack provides an EPA-rated range of 480 km in the rear-wheel drive variant and 432 km in the all-wheel drive variant.

Ford is already working on a Mustang Mach-E GT, a performance oriented variant which will use the extended range battery pack and have an all-wheel drive drivetrain layout with two motors delivering 465 PS and 830 Nm of torque. This variant will have quicker acceleration figures and an EPA-rated range of 376 km.

Different driving dynamics experience

The Ford Mustang has always been revered as a flat track sports-oriented muscle car with amazing straight line performance. The Ford Mustang Mach-E promises to take that bar even higher, that too with a body shell of an SUV-coupe.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E features three new driving modes – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each of which has separate sensory experience, sounds and instrument cluster animations, depending on varying performance levels.

In the AWD configurations, the torque distribution is possible independently on the front and rear wheels. Also, the Mach-E GT variant additionally features MagneRide adaptive suspension technology for a more planted and sporty driving experience.

Hassle-free charging solutions

For the Mustang Mach-E, Ford has been prepping a Connected Wallbox solution, which ensures almost five times the charging power of a domestic socket. This solution offers the ability to charge the vehicle to add up to 62 km range per hour of charging. In addition, Ford will be giving a Home Charge Cable with each vehicle, which will add an average of 14 km range per hour of charging.

For the European markets, Ford is already in works with IONITY consortium, which provides fast charging solutions to customers. Charging using its fast charger for just 10 minutes can provide a range of up to 93 km. Charging up to 80% capacity using the same takes just 38 minutes.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is priced from $43,895 (INR 31,14,240.51). In India, it will be a CBU import and should cost around INR 1 crore (ex-showroom) easily.