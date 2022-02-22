Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor Raises Off-road Performance Bar

The next-generation and next-level Ford Ranger Raptor has arrived. Built to dominate in the desert, master the mountains and rule everywhere in between, the second-generation Ranger Raptor raises the off-road performance bar as a pick-up built for true enthusiasts.

The biggest news for performance fans is the introduction of an all-new twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine tuned by Ford Performance to produce a targeted 288PS and 491Nm of torque. Ford Performance ensured the engine delivers immediate response to throttle inputs, and a race-bred anti-lag system similar to that first seen on the Ford GT road car and Focus ST enables rapid delivery of boost on demand. The current 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi‑turbo diesel engine will continue to be available in the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor from 2023, with further details available closer to launch.

The Next-Gen Ranger Raptor has a unique chassis when compared to the all-new Ranger. A series of Raptor-specific mounts and reinforcements for elements including the C-pillar, load box and spare wheel, as well as unique frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower and rear shock bracket all combine to ensure Next-Gen Ranger Raptor can handle punishing off-road conditions. All-new tough yet lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long‑travel front and rear suspension and a refined Watt’s link rear end have been designed to deliver more control across rough terrain at high speed.

For the first time, Ranger Raptor gets an advanced full-time four-wheel drive system with an all‑new electronically‑controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials – a valuable feature for hardcore off-road enthusiasts. Helping Next-Gen Ranger Raptor handle anything from smooth roads to mud and ruts, plus everything in between, are seven selectable drive modes, including the off-road oriented Baja mode, which configures the vehicle’s electronic systems for ultimate performance during high-speed off‑roading.

Matching the enhanced capability of Ranger Raptor is an all-new look that builds on Next‑Gen Ranger’s bold, strong style. Flared wheel arches and C-clamp headlight designs emphasise the pick‑up’s width, while bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille and the tough separate bumper add more visual muscle. The matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights push Ranger Raptor’s lighting performance to new levels, featuring predictive curve lights, glare-free high beam and auto dynamic levelling to deliver better visibility for Ranger Raptor drivers and other road users.