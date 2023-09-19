Next-Gen Ducati Scrambler Range Launched in India - 3 New Models

The next-gen Ducati Scrambler range of motorcycles has been launched in India. There are 3 new models with prices starting at Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Scrambler Icon

The Icon represents the Ducati Scrambler par excellence. The new tank is the element that shapes the customization concept. In fact, the colored portion is a replaceable cover, as the fenders, the tags on the wheels, and the little front headlight covers.

The look of the Ducati Scrambler can adapt to all tastes with great ease. In fact, the three standard colors ('62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red) are joined by six more, available as accessory kits, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries.

Scrambler Full Throttle

The Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest one in the 2023 range and is inspired by U.S. flat track competitions on dirt ovals. The side number plates bear the number 62 (1962 was the debut year of the first Ducati Scrambler) in perfect Tracker style and, along with the skid plate, define a decidedly grittier aesthetic for those who do not want to go unnoticed.

The Full Throttle's sporty character is underlined by the sport-look seat cover, the dedicated livery in GP19 Red/Dark Stealth, and the black finish of the exhaust heat shields and front side covers. A shorter front fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals and standard Quick Shift up/down complete the package.

Scrambler Nightshift

The most elegant among the Next-Gen range is the Nightshift, distinguished by more classic and refined details, such as the saddle, in Café Racer style, stitched and in the dark leather shade, or the alternation of glossy and matte surfaces.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, like Full Throttle, features side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminum aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals.

The second generation confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Ducati Scrambler enthusiasts. The air-cooled twin-cylinder Desmodue engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low center of gravity, and fun riding are enhanced by advanced electronics and a more modern style in lines and concepts.