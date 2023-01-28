New Toyota Innova Crysta Bookings Now Open

The new Toyota Innova Crysta is now available for booking. The latest iteration of the MPV comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen, Corporates and Fleet owners.

Interested buyers can make their reservations for the new Toyota Innova Crysta by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The bookings can be made at the dealer outlets as well as online.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: