New Toyota Fortuner facelift to debut on 4 June - Report

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift is less than a week away from being officially unveiled now. According to a new report from MagCarZine, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will debut on 4 June 2020, in Thailand.

Spy shots have already leaked the new Toyota Fortuner facelift. The upcoming mid-size SUV will feature sharper headlamps, likely inline LED-type ones, slimmer but wider radiator grille, new lower air intake and an edgy new bumper at the front. On the sides, it will have new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, there will be a new bumper with L-shaped reflectors/fog lights for a more imposing style and maybe tweaked tail lamps as well.

The interior of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner may comprise revised instrument cluster, new infotainment system varying as per the market, fresh leather upholstery and new decor elements. The overall design is likely to be the same as that of the old model.

The new Toyota Fortuner should be offered with the same engines as the old model, at least in India. The current model, for reference, is available with the 2TR-FE 2.7L petrol engine and the 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine in our market. The latter is said to be more powerful in the new model, though. In the outgoing model, it produces 177 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm (with 6-speed MT)/450 Nm (with 6-speed AT) of maximum torque.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner may arrive in Indian showrooms as early as at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source: magcarzine.com]

[Image Source: kolesa.ru]