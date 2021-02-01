New Tata Safari (MG Hector Plus Rival) Booking Amount Revealed

The new Tata Safari was revealed last week. Although the company did announce that it will start accepting bookings for the MG Hector Plus rival from 4 February onwards, it had not shared the booking amount. Well, now it has.

The 2021 Tata Safari booking amount has been set at INR 30,000. Interested buyers can reserve one by visiting an authorised Tata Motors dealership. As far as the pricing is concerned, Tata Motors is expected to reveal that later this month when the new SUV goes on sale.

The new Tata Safari will be available in a total of 6 variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. All of them share the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which also powers the Tata Harrier. It is capable of producing 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there will be two options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. There isn’t any petrol engine choice on offer.

The 2021 Tata Safari not only borrows its powerplant from the Harrier but also its looks. There would be instances when people would get confused between the two SUVs, especially when looking at them from the front. However, Tata Motors has included certain elements which would help the new Safari to stand out. For example, there’s a newly designed front chrome grille, fresh-looking roof rails, revamped tail lights, and more. To know more about the similarities and differences between the new Safari and Harrier, you can watch our comparison video of the two SUVs. It has been embedded below.

As for the interior, most of the elements such as the dashboard, centre console, instrument cluster, etc., have been taken up from the Harrier. However, Tata Motors has made some minor alterations here and there to keep things fresh. The new Safari will be available in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats.

