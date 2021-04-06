New Skoda Octavia Launch Nears as Production Commences

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is ready to go on sale in the country soon. As a part of the preparation, the brand has commenced the production of the all-new Skoda Octavia at its Aurangabad-based production facility. The mid-size sedan will launch later this month, while the deliveries will begin by the end of May. In its all-new avatar, the Skoda Octavia will boast of a new design theme, updated feature list, and bigger turbo-petrol motor.

In terms of looks, the new-gen Skoda Octavia will don the brand’s family design language. The quad-headlamp setup will now be swapped with a conventional headlamp design with a more angular appeal to it. The Octavia will continue to come with its fastback-style tailgate and will get a winged grille on the front. Based on the new MQB platform, the new-gen model will longer and wider than the last-gen model by 19 mm and 15 mm, respectively.

On the inside, new-gen Octavia will see a slew of revisions. The dashboard will be an all-new unit with horizontally-layered panels to accentuate the cabin’s width. Moreover, it will come with a Kushaq-like two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch all-digital Virtual Cockpit instrument console, three-zone climate control, electronic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen display for infotainment unit, wireless phone charger and more. The interior of the all-new Octavia will be draped in black-beige dual-tone leather upholstery to aid the cabin with an airy feel.

Skoda is betting big on the upcoming all-new Octavia. The brand claims that over 1 lakh units of the mid-size saloon have been sold in the country to date. With the new model, the numbers will continue to increase. This time around, the Octavia will come with a 2.0L turbocharged petrol motor only, which will push out 190 Hp of peak power output and come mated to a 7-speed DSG unit. Unlike the earlier model, it will miss out on the option of an oil burner. With prices expected to be in the range of INR 18-24 lakh, the all-new Skoda Octavia will face competition in the Indian market from Hyundai Elantra only.