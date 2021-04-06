New Skoda Octavia Launch Nears as Production Commences

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is ready to go on sale in the country soon. As a part of the preparation, the brand has commenced the production of the all-new Skoda Octavia at its Aurangabad-based production facility. The mid-size sedan will launch later this month, while the deliveries will begin by the end of May. In its all-new avatar, the Skoda Octavia will boast of a new design theme, updated feature list, and bigger turbo-petrol motor.

2021 Skoda Octavia Production Line Front 3 Quarter
Production of the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia begins at the brand's Aunrgabad-based facility.

In terms of looks, the new-gen Skoda Octavia will don the brand’s family design language. The quad-headlamp setup will now be swapped with a conventional headlamp design with a more angular appeal to it. The Octavia will continue to come with its fastback-style tailgate and will get a winged grille on the front. Based on the new MQB platform, the new-gen model will longer and wider than the last-gen model by 19 mm and 15 mm, respectively.

On the inside, new-gen Octavia will see a slew of revisions. The dashboard will be an all-new unit with horizontally-layered panels to accentuate the cabin’s width. Moreover, it will come with a Kushaq-like two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch all-digital Virtual Cockpit instrument console, three-zone climate control, electronic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen display for infotainment unit, wireless phone charger and more. The interior of the all-new Octavia will be draped in black-beige dual-tone leather upholstery to aid the cabin with an airy feel.

2021 Skoda Octavia All Generations Front View
Skoda has introduced three generations of the Octavia in the country, while the second-gen model was called the Skoda Laura

Skoda is betting big on the upcoming all-new Octavia. The brand claims that over 1 lakh units of the mid-size saloon have been sold in the country to date. With the new model, the numbers will continue to increase. This time around, the Octavia will come with a 2.0L turbocharged petrol motor only, which will push out 190 Hp of peak power output and come mated to a 7-speed DSG unit. Unlike the earlier model, it will miss out on the option of an oil burner. With prices expected to be in the range of INR 18-24 lakh, the all-new Skoda Octavia will face competition in the Indian market from Hyundai Elantra only.

2021 Skoda Octavia - Image Gallery

