New Record for Lamborghini: 10,000 Cars Delivered in a Single Year

2023 proved to be a special year for Lamborghini. Not only because it marked the 60th anniversary of the company's foundation. But also because for the first time in history, Lamborghini delivered more than 10,000 cars in a single year.

The distribution of vehicles delivered was balanced in the three macro-regions, with EMEA showing a 14% increase over 2022 with a total of 3,987 cars, immediately followed by Americas with a 9% increase (Total: 3,465) and APAC up 4% (Total: 2,660). In detail, the United States continued as the top market with 3,000 cars delivered, followed by Germany (961), Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (845), the United Kingdom (801), Japan (660), the Middle East (496), South Korea (434), Italy (409), Canada (357), Australia (263), France & Monaco (255), Switzerland (211), Taiwan (131) and India (103).

In terms of model split, the continuing success of the Urus Super SUV was confirmed (6,087 vehicles delivered), followed by another notable record for the Huracán, of which 3,962 cars were delivered. In addition, 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 were delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 Few-Offs.

2023 was also the year of the launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto: the first V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, with orders already covering production into late 2026.

In addition to Revuelto, in accordance with the electrification plan Direzione Cor Tauri, there were many novelties that highlight Automobili Lamborghini's clear projection towards the future. These included the unveiling of the Lamborghini Lanzador concept car, a visionary preview of the forthcoming fourth all-electric model, and the debut of the Lamborghini SC63, the LMDh category racing car that from 2024 will run in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.