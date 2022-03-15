New Ola S1 Pro Gerua Colour to be Available in Next Purchase Window

Ola Electric will open its next purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro on Holi. Ola is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua’, in a beautiful glossy finish. This color will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17th and 18th.

All customers who have reservations will be eligible for exclusive early access to purchase on the 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on the 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on the 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 beautiful colors the S1 Pro already comes in.

As before, the entire digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps.