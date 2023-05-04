New MINI Cooper Electric: All-electric Driving Fun for the Future

The next generation of the MINI family is now being launched with the MINI Cooper Electric. The new edition of the iconic MINI 3-door is geared towards electric driving fun and is available at two power levels. With its thrillingly agile drive, the MINI Cooper Electric stands for locally emission-free premium mobility of the future.

Originally launched in 2020, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE saw a 25.5 per cent increase in sales in 2022 to become by far the most popular MINI model, with over 43,000 units of the locally emission-free MINI being sold worldwide last year. One out of five MINI on the road now is electrically powered. The enormous ongoing success of the original MINI was recently demonstrated by the production anniversary of the one millionth MINI 3-door of the current – fourth – generation. Likewise fully electric, the vehicle was delivered to Canada.

In the new MINI family, full torque is available from the get-go in both the MINI Cooper E with an output of 135 kW and the MINI Cooper SE with 160 kW. It accelerates without delay and without shift interruptions. The lithium-ion high-voltage battery is installed in the floor of the MINI Cooper Electric for optimum road holding and weight distribution, while also increasing the vehicle’s stability and agility. In this way, MINI redefines the brand’s hallmark go-kart feeling, consistently perpetuating the concept of urban driving fun that has been so successful for more than 60 years.

The battery capacity in the MINI Cooper E is 40.7 kWh, while in the MINI Cooper SE it is 54.2 kWh. This gives the new models a predicted range of between 300 and 400 kilometres, thereby noticeably extending the radius for excursions within the urban setting and beyond.

Together with the MINI Countryman to be produced at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig from November 2023, the new MINI Cooper Electric is all set and ready to go for the all-electric future of MINI. The MINI Aceman will complete the new model family from 2024 onwards.