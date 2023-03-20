New Mercedes-Benz GLB: Spacious Compact SUV with Attractive Equipment

Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers. The redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection contributes to the rugged aesthetic, which is complimented by the SUV's radiator grille with four horizontal louvers and central star. The athletic shoulder shape, with precisely contoured side graphics, creates an interesting interplay of light and shadow and accentuates the vehicle's width.

New striking full-LED headlights and taillights enhance the appearance of the new GLB, along with a range of expanded options, including two additional wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizes and new Starling Blue Metallic paint.

One of the highlights of the 2024 GLB is the significantly upgraded interior, which showcases two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia screens. The turbine-look round air vents convey sporty elegance and contrast with the aluminum interior elements. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, and customers can specify a heated steering wheel with the AMG Line interior for the first time.

Safety assistance is another area in which the new GLB shines. Through Active Steering Assist, an upgrade of the Driver Assistance package enables more comfortable control of Lane Keeping Assist. The next generation Parking package also supports longitudinal parking with 360-degree visualization for camera-assisted parking.

The GLB now features the latest generation of MBUX infotainment with newly designed display styles. The "Classic" display style provides the driver with all relevant information, while the "Sporty" style impresses with the dynamic tachometer. The "Discreet" display style shows only the most essential information. In combination with the three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Services) and 10 Ambient Light color worlds, customers are treated to numerous choices for individualization of the driver display. All previous functions such as Media, Phone or Vehicle can be conveniently operated via the central touchscreen, steering wheel controls or "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant.