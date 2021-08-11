Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG - What to Expect?

A recent development, that had come to the limelight earlier this month, tells us that a Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG is under development. While there is no official word about the said model, here is what we can expect to see in the CNG variant of the compact SUV.

Exterior

The Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG would have identical exterior elements and styling as its petrol-powered counterpart that is currently on sale in the market. Features such as stylish front chrome grille, muscular front skid plate, attractive LED DRLs and LED headlamps are expected to make their way into the new model. Similarly, the side profile of the compact SUV would be kept busy by the black body cladding that imparts a bolder look. And at the rear, we would have combination type taillights with a signature LED glow pattern. We are also expecting to see some sort of badging to identify the vehicle as a CNG variant.

Interior

The interior of the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG would feature an all-black theme with silver accents here and there. There would be a 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a leather wrap. Maruti Suzuki could also provide a touchscreen infotainment system that we have seen in the petrol-powered Brezza. As for the cabin space, it would be identical to the current model.

Engine

As per a leaked image, the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG would use the same 1.5L K15B BS6 engine that is also doing duties in the petrol variants of the car. This motor in its petrol version produces 77 kW or 104 HP of max power at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. However, the same engine tweaked to run on CNG would churn out 68 kW or 92 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm.

Safety

In terms of safety features, the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG would be equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) could also be included as a part of the overall package.

We are expecting to learn more about the Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG in the near future. So, keep checking this space to stay updated.