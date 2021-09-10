New Maruti Baleno Dual Arrow-Shaped LED DRLs Captured on VIDEO

The new Maruti Baleno has been spotted testing once again. The latest spy video has captured the dual arrow-shaped LED DRLs of the updated premium hatchback.

The footage gives us a quick glimpse of the new Maruti Baleno’s dual arrow-shaped LED DRLs. The video is not very clear but it is good enough to let us know that the front-end of the upcoming Baleno would be revised for enhanced visual appeal. The LED DRLs are expected to be incorporated into a new pair of headlamps, most likely LED projector units.

Also Read: New Maruti Baleno Interior Features Revealed via New Spy Shot

Apart from the dual arrow-shaped LED DRLs, the new Maruti Baleno would also feature a redesigned front grille and bumper. Perhaps, the bonnet of the updated premium hatchback would also be revised for a sportier look. The test mule that has been spied is wearing heavy camouflage and, thus, it is quite difficult to say what else changes Maruti Suzuki would incorporate into the exterior of the new Baleno.

Thanks to the previous spy shots, we got to have a look at the new Maruti Baleno from the back as well as the side. Expect the new car to come equipped with a set of new alloy wheels fitted with Apollo tyres, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The rear bumper and the taillights of the updated premium hatchback would be tweaked as well.

Also Read: Over 1.8 Lakh Units of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga & Others Recalled

As for the new Maruti Baleno interior, it is being anticipated that the production-ready model of the upcoming car would have an all-new setup for the instrument cluster. It would be interesting to see whether Maruti Suzuki goes for a fully digital unit or a semi-digital setup. Some of the other features that we can expect to find in the new Baleno interior include updated upholstery, new theme, contrasting highlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and more.