Over 1.8 Lakh Units of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga & Others Recalled

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall notice for 1,81,754 units of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6. Only petrol variants of these models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020 are a part of this recall to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of the Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be contacted by the Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in the vehicle.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or www.nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6, and S-Cross) and fill-in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their car needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman RC Bhargava has recently expressed scepticism over switching to electric vehicles. Speaking at the 61st annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), he said that the country’s largest carmaker will not be entering the EV space in the short term. Bhargava’s concern is that entry-level car buyers don’t have the financial heft required to purchase cars that comply with European standards. Also, electric vehicles are not targeted at people who fall in the low-income brackets and, thus, should not be the first in line to be incentivised.