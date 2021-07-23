New Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing Yet Again - VIDEO

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been undergoing road tests for quite a while now. There have been multiple sightings of the upcoming SUV’s prototypes in the past. Now, the new Scorpio has been spied testing once again.

Mahindra has been testing the new Scorpio for quite some time, therefore, it was being anticipated that the prototypes of the upcoming SUV would now have less camo. However, that’s not the case. Even in the latest spy video, the test mule can be seen in a heavily disguised form.

Also Read: 2021 Mahindra Scorpio 4WD Caught Undergoing Drawbar Pull Test

Based on the new and previous spy pictures, the new Mahindra Scorpio would feature a multi-slat front grille with the company’s logo in the middle. The upcoming SUV would also come equipped with LED projector headlamps. However, they might be provided in the higher-end trims.

The new Mahindra Scorpio would continue to have the tallboy stance that has been a part of the SUV ever since it was introduced in the market. It will be based on the same platform which underpins the Mahindra Thar. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a set of new LED taillamps on the new Scorpio. Some of the other features would include a roof-mounted rear spoiler with an integrated high stop taillamp, rear wiper, side-opening tailgate, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 X-Shaped Taillights Revealed in Latest Spy Shots

As far as the engine options are concerned, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have two - a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. The new SUV would come with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It’s also being said that Mahindra would also introduce an AWD model of the new Scorpio.

While there are no concrete details regarding the new Mahindra Scorpio launch, it’s very likely to happen this year itself. The starting price is expected to be around INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The new Scorpio will give some tough competition to the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the likes.