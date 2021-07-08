New Land Rover Defender 90 Launched, Available in 3 Engine Options

The new Land Rover Defender 90 is now on sale in India. The new SUV is available in 3 engine options and 4 accessory packs - Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban - giving each Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.

Speaking at the launch of the Land Rover Defender 90, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said:

Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and the introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new-age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.

New Land Rover Defender 90 Engine

The new Land Rover Defender 90 is available in 3 engine options. There’s a 2.0L petrol motor that produces 300 PS of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Then we have the bigger and more powerful, 3.0L petrol engine churning out 400 PS and 550 Nm. And the last powertrain option of this new SUV is the 3.0L diesel engine that puts out 300 PS and ground-shredding 650 Nm of peak torque.

New Land Rover Defender 90 Features

The new Defender 90 offers six-seat practicality thanks to the innovative front central jump seat. It embraces 21st-century technologies and features Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its own backup battery for always-on responses. Advanced OTA updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

Configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to suit the precise off-road conditions like never before. The Terrain Response 2 system also includes a new Wade programme to provide the ultimate reassurance when driving through water by optimising all of the vehicle systems accordingly.

New Land Rover Defender 90 Price

The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE and HSE Specification Packs. Prices start at INR 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom).