2021 Range Rover Evoque Gets New Features & More Powerful Diesel Mill

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the 2021 Range Rover Evoque. The updated model of the luxury and powerful SUV comes with a bunch of new features and a more powerful diesel engine.

2021 Range Rover Evoque - What’s New?

Features such as 3D Surround Camera, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, and Wireless Device Charging with Phone Signal Booster have been added in the new Range Rover Evoque. The company has also introduced a new dual-tone interior called Deep Garnet/Ebony and its most advanced infotainment system, Pivi Pro, in the new SUV.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said:

Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and the latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.

2021 Range Rover Evoque Specs

There are two engine options available with the new Range Rover Evoque. We have a 2.0L Ingenium petrol engine that is capable of producing 247 horsepower and 365 Nm of peak torque. It's been carried over from the previous model without any changes. The other powerplant is the 2.0L diesel mill. It's also the same engine that was available with the SUV's outgoing model but has been tuned to pump out 201 hp instead of 180 hp. The torque output of 430 Nm remains unchanged. For the transmission, both engines are mated to the same 9-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Range Rover Evoque Price

The new Evoque is available in R-Dynamic SE trim on Ingenium 2.0L petrol and the S trim on 2.0L diesel powertrain. Prices of the updated SUV start at INR 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the new Evoque, the Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Defender 110, Range Rover Sport, and Range Rover.