New KTM RC 390, RC 200 Launch Nears as Unofficial Bookings Open

The new KTM RC 390 and RC 200 have been undergoing road testing for quite a while now. Prototypes of both motorcycles have been spied several times in the past. However, it seems that the testing phase is over and the new fully-faired machines are ready to be launched as their unofficial bookings are now open.

Several dealerships are now accepting unofficial bookings of the new KTM RC 390 and RC 200. The booking amount may vary from INR 1,000 to INR 10,000 depending on the model and dealership. The actual price of the motorcycles remain unknown at the moment and will be revealed at the time of the launch.

Speaking of, while no date has been announced by the company as of now, considering that the unofficial bookings have now commenced, the new KTM RC 390 and RC 200 should arrive in the market soon. As for the pricing, both motorcycles are expected to come with a price hike.

The new KTM RC 390 will come with a redesigned fairing and updated graphics. It will also feature a new single-headlamp that will replace the dual projector setup available with the current model. KTM is also expected to fit in a fully digital and colour TFT display in the new RC 390. It would be borrowed from the 390 Duke. Other than that, the upcoming motorcycle will also have revised rider ergonomics, redesigned rearview mirrors, new exhaust, and better brakes. No changes are expected to be made to the engine.

On the other hand, the new KTM RC 200 will also come with similar cosmetic and visual upgrades that we will see in the new RC 390 - revised fairing, new headlamp, tweaked rider ergonomics, and updated graphics. However, not every new feature would trickle down to the 200cc motorcycle to keep the costs in check. For instance, the instrument cluster is likely to remain unchanged and so is the engine.

